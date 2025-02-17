Inter midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan insists his team remains ‘unplayable’ after falling short against Juventus in the Derby d’Italia.

The Nerazzurri had the bulk of the chances in the first half but failed to capitalise on them. After the break, the Bianconeri were the more proactive side and were eventually rewarded by a winner from Francisco Conceicao. The Portuguese winger’s strike proved sufficient to earn a valuable victory for the home side.

This result brought Mkhitaryan’s interesting statement back to the fore. The Armenian was oozing with confidence a few weeks back when the reigning Italian champions seemed to have found a new gear.

“There will be time to think about who we will play against. We don’t care so much because we are Inter and if we play our game we are unplayable, that’s my thoughts,” said Mkhitaryan as he seemed dismissive of the upcoming challenges against Milan and Juventus.

Nevertheless, Inter only managed to snatch a point against their arch-rivals thanks to a late draw, and have now suffered a Derby d’Italia defeat at the hand of the Old Lady.

But when asked about his previous comments, the former Man Utd and Arsenal still stood by his words.

“I will always say the same. I have a lot of faith in my teammates, in the way we play,” said Mkhitaryan during his post-match press conference via IlBianconero.

“Everyone will say that you are talking bit, but even in the first half we were unplayable, we created a lot and could have scored two or three goals. We paid the price in the second half. It was the thing we were missing to unlock the game and we didn’t manage to do it.”

Nevertheless, the 36-year-old at least admitted he could he and his teammates may have grown over-confident.

“Maybe the problem is that knowing that we are too strong, we relax too much. We’re lacking focus when entering the matches and end up paying the price. There is no physical, tactical or technical issue.”