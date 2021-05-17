“If a call arrives in Italy I will be ready” Cannavaro discusses Juventus job

Fabio Cannavaro says anyone would accept to become the next Juventus manager in the summer as he considers returning to Serie A as a coach.

The 2006 World Cup-winning captain has been cutting his teeth as a manager since he retired from the game.

He currently manages Guangzhou F.C. in the Chinese Super League and has won their league title with them.

Just like most former players, he would want to reach the highest level in his managerial career and spoke recently about being open to the chance of managing in Italy.

Juve made Pirlo their manager at the start of this season in a surprising move that hasn’t paid off.

Pirlo lacked managerial experience, but Cannavaro says almost no one will turn down the Juve job offer.

He says Juve were right to make him their latest manager because the former midfielder knows their team very well.

He said via Il Bianconero: “If a call arrives in Italy I will be ready.

“Pirlo’s choice was very right, who wouldn’t have accepted? focused on the championship with a coach who knows the Italian teams well and who has proved his worth once again. “

Pirlo will hope to end the season with at least a top-four place even though that wouldn’t guarantee his future at the club.