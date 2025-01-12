Juventus has rekindled their interest in Davide Frattesi, who is currently struggling for game time at Inter Milan. The midfielder was previously on Juventus’ radar during his time at Sassuolo, but he ultimately opted for a move to Inter last season, believing he would thrive in their system and secure regular minutes. However, his lack of involvement at the home of the Italian champions has now put his future in question.

The Bianconeri are reportedly keen to provide Frattesi with a fresh opportunity, as they look to bolster their midfield options. Rumours have even surfaced suggesting that Inter coach Simone Inzaghi might grant Frattesi more playing time or, alternatively, consider allowing him to leave during this transfer window.

Despite these reports, Inter’s CEO, Beppe Marotta, has dismissed claims that Frattesi has asked to leave the club. Speaking to Tuttojuve, Marotta stated: “Frattesi is a very good guy and a good professional. And it is absolutely not true that the boy asked us to sell him.” He added: “This is a market where requests can arrive overnight. We do not want to sell anyone, but if a player shows the will to change, we try to listen to him.” These remarks suggest that while Inter is not actively looking to part ways with Frattesi, they remain open to negotiations if the player expresses a desire to move on.

It is surprising to see a talent like Frattesi struggling for minutes at Inter, given his reputation as one of Italy’s finest midfielders. His skill set and versatility could make him a valuable asset for Juventus, particularly as they seek to strengthen their squad in the current transfer window. Frattesi’s potential move to the Allianz Stadium would not only give him a chance to revitalise his career but also address Juventus’ need for depth and quality in midfield. Whether Inter is willing to let him go, however, remains to be seen.