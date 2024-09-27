Stefano Impallomeni insists that Thiago Motta must find a solution to Dusan Vlahovic’s goal drought after substituting the striker at halftime in a recent match.

Vlahovic has been a key player for Juventus since joining the club, and the Bianconeri celebrated his best season in their colours last year.

He provided the crucial goals needed under Max Allegri, and most fans expected him to improve further this campaign, particularly with the team adopting a more offensive system.

Motta did not consider replacing him believing he could help the striker regain his form.

However, Vlahovic is struggling, and his poor performance has impacted Juve, who have not scored in three consecutive league games so far.

While Juventus has been solid defensively, the inability to score goals means they cannot win matches, regardless of how strong their defence is.

Speaking about Vlahovic’s struggles, Impallomeni said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“How would I help Vlahovic? By putting someone technical next to him and more supplies from the wings. Thiago Motta has to come up with something. He has to win and understand how to do it. If he didn’t like Vlahovic, he should have thought about it before”.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic has to get better in the coming weeks, otherwise, we might need to find a solution in the January transfer window.