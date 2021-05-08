“If he wants to leave we won’t block him” – Juve given boost in their pursuit of Lyon star

Houssem Aouar has been on Juve’s shortlist for quite some time now. The French-Algerian has been repeatedly linked with a move towards the Old Lady – as well as other top European clubs – but a move never materialized.

Nonetheless, this summer could prove to be the time at which the attacking midfielder ends up leaving the nest.

Lyon are renown for producing and developing some of the best talents in the country, before selling them for hefty profits.

Therefore, club president Jean-Michel Aulas seems to admit that the time has come for the 22-year-old to leave Ligue 1.

“We don’t want Houssem to leave, our idea is to make him grow within our club,” said the patron according to ilBianconero.

“He is an international player and could be called up for the European championship as well as the World Cup. But if he wants to leave we won’t block him, as we have always done with all of our former players who wished to embark on a new challenge.”

Nonetheless, Aulas warned that the will only sell the talented star for a suitable offer.

“But if the offers do not correspond to our requests, he will stay in Lyon and we will be very happy with such scenario,” concluded the Lyon president.

Aouar has made 28 league appearances for the French side this term, scoring six goals and providing three assists.

OL are hoping to secure a spot in next season’s edition of the Champions League, but will have to beat Monaco for the third position.