“If I could, I would take him to Juventus” Danilo wants Man City man to join him in Turin

Juventus full-back, Danilo has backed Gabriel Jesus to join him in Turin and to thrive in Serie A.

The Manchester City striker has been linked with a move to the Bianconeri as they look to add another attacker to their squad this summer.

They have secured the return of Alvaro Morata, but they cannot afford to rely on just the Spanish striker as they did last season.

Adding Jesus to their squad would make it even more competitive for Massimiliano Allegri.

Man City would be open to selling as they look to raise cash to sign Harry Kane, but there are questions about Jesus’ suitability to the Italian game.

The way teams set up and play in Italy differs greatly from how it is in England, but Danilo has no doubt that Jesus would adapt and he claims it would even make him better.

He said via Mirror Football: “Gabriel is strong and very intelligent. In Italy, he could grow further because in Serie A the teams close well and it is more difficult to score. If I could, I would take him to Juventus.”

Danilo and Jesus were teammates at Manchester City before the defender moved to Juventus in 2019.