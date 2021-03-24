“If I had scored with a header” Morata accepts his role in Juventus’ poor season

Alvaro Morata has admitted that this has been a tough year for Juventus and he claims that the little details that they didn’t pay attention to have cost them.

The Bianconeri had started this campaign with plans to win a tenth consecutive Serie A and enjoy success in the cup competitions.

They have reached the final of the Italian Cup and have won the Super Cup, but they have been eliminated from the Champions League and are also set to miss out on the Serie A title as well.

With just the Super Cup in the bag at the moment, the Bianconeri know that it has been a disappointing campaign for them and Morata admits it.

While speaking about the little things that have given them a tough time, he claimed that if he had scored a header in the game against FC Porto, they would have made the quarterfinals of the UCL and says they all share the responsibility for this poor campaign but they choose to stay positive.

“It was a complicated year, the small details had us eliminated from the Champions League, like the mistake after one minute or in stoppages, when the penalty was not given,” Morata told El Larguero via Football Italia.

“It’s everyone’s fault. They are small details, if I had scored with a header, we would have been in the quarter-finals.

“We are looking at the positive side, we have won the Supercoppa Italiana and we have the Coppa Italia Final to play.

“The championship is always difficult, after nine years of success, this is a season of changes.”