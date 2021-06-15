“If I’m staying? It doesn’t matter now” Ronaldo breaks silence on his Juventus future

Cristiano Ronaldo has refused to clarify if he would remain a Juventus player next season.

The Portugal international is currently with his national team at the Euros as they try to defend the title they won in France in 2016.

The attacker remains the biggest player on Juventus books and he has the goals to ensure that he is also their best.

However, Juve’s poor season in the last campaign has cast doubts over his immediate future at the club.

He has a season left on his current Bianconeri deal, but the former Manchester United man could leave to free the club of his huge wages.

He was asked about his future while on international duty recently and he refused to give anything away.

He insisted that all he is concerned about now is playing for his national team in the Euros.

However, he hinted at a possible exit when he said what would be done about his future will be in his best interest.

“I have been playing at the highest level for 18 years. It doesn’t really bother me,” Ronaldo said at a press conference via Football Italia.

“If I was 18 or 19, I don’t think I would sleep thinking about the future.

“Now, I’m 36. If I’m staying? It doesn’t matter now. What happens will be for the best.

“Now I’m focused on the European Championship, I want to win and I want to have positive thoughts from the first to the last game.”