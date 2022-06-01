“If Juve are looking for a winger” – Argentina manager offers free advice

On Wednesday night, Italy and Argentina will clash heads in the so-called “Finalissima” – a traditional meeting between the reigning European champions and the Copa America winners.

The exciting encounter will take place at the famous Wembley Stadium in London, and will feature some of the biggest names in the game, including the one and only Lionel Messi, as well as Giorgio Chiellini who will don the Azzurri jersey for one last time before retiring from international football.

Moreover, the Albiceleste squad also features two players who are apparently going in opposite directions. While Paulo Dybala is leaving Juventus after seeing out his contract with the club, his compatriot Angel Di Maria could be on his way to Turin.

Therefore, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni gave his thoughts on his two attacking stars, while offering Juventus free advice regarding their next winger.

“Di Maria? If Juve are looking for a winger, he is among the best in the world, he certainly still has something to offer to the world of football,” said Scaloni in his pre-match press conference held on Tuesday as reported by ilBianconero.

“As for Dybala, he is an extraordinary player and a good lad. He didn’t play as much as he was hoping for with us, but we hope he will be a good choice for Argentina in the future.”