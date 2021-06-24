“If Juve tell him to leave, we’ll find a solution” Dragusin agent not impressed with Locatelli links

Juventus has been tipped to use Radu Dragusin as a makeweight in their bid to land Manuel Locatelli this summer.

Locatelli has emerged as their priority transfer target and the Bianconeri are working hard to ensure that they close out the signing of the Sassuolo man soon.

The midfielder remains one of the best in Italy and he has been showing significant form at Euro 2020.

Juve is working back home to get him in their squad at the end of the competition.

Sassuolo knows that they have a talented player on their hands who has been attracting the attention of several top clubs recently.

They are holding out for a huge transfer fee before releasing him and Juve might not be able to sign him in an all-cash deal.

The Bianconeri have been tipped to add Dragusin to the deal, but his agent, Florin Manea, isn’t impressed and says the defender would leave the club on his own terms.

“He wants to stay at Juventus, he does not want to leave,” Manea told Calciomercato as quoted by Football Italia.

“There have been offers from England and Germany, but he wants to play for Juventus. If you do your best, I believe that in the end you will get to play for Juve.

“Nobody called us with regards to Locatelli. I sent a message to Juve directors today and they told me there’s nothing in it.

“If Dragusin does leave, it will just be on loan to get more playing time, but he wants to remain a Juventus player.”

He added: “If Juve tell him to leave, we’ll find a solution, but it’s not just Sassuolo who want him. I have to think of what is best for the player.”