Luciano Spalletti is the latest Juventus manager who will attempt to get the best out of Teun Koopmeiners at the club. The Dutchman has been out of form since he joined the Bianconeri from Atalanta last season.

Juve had been hopeful that they were signing one of the world’s best players, and they continued to work as hard as they could to get the best from him. However, after working under Thiago Motta and Igor Tudor at the club, he remains a significant disappointment for the men in black and white.

The Bianconeri now hope that Spalletti will be the manager who finds the right role for the midfielder and restores him to star status.

Koopmeiners is eager to shake off the tag of being a flop, and the midfielder knows it will not be easy, as he has been out of shape for a long period. However, he is not the only struggling star at the club who requires more time to prove his worth.

In the summer, Juve offloaded Douglas Luiz and placed their trust in Koopmeiners. Another struggling star in the team is Jonathan David. He joined them in the summer as a free agent, and Juve needs to get the best from him as soon as possible.

David has failed to score goals as frequently as the team expected, and he is already being tipped for a January departure, which would be a disappointment.

Some clubs are showing interest, and it may be tempting to generate revenue from his departure while also saving his salary. However, if Juve has agreed to give Koopmeiners more time and trust him within the team, the Bianconeri must be willing to do the same for David.

The Canadian is adjusting to a different league and arguably deserves more patience than Koopmeiners, who was signed from another Serie A club. David was one of the best strikers in Europe when he was at Lille, and he requires a manager who can elevate him back to the next level.

With Dusan Vlahovic likely to leave at the end of this season, Juve needs to trust David more and demonstrate that they believe he can succeed in their team. He may not have a brilliant first season at the club, but that should not prompt the Bianconeri to offload him.

The striker has immense potential, and the men in black and white need to ensure they are equally patient with him, as they are with Koopmeiners.