With Dusan Vlahovic expected to leave Juventus at the end of the season, there is a growing argument that the Bianconeri might be wiser to keep the Serbian striker rather than allow his departure. While an exit has seemed increasingly likely, the long-term consequences of losing him could prove damaging for the club.

Vlahovic and Juventus have previously held discussions over a contract extension, but those talks have stalled in recent months. At present, there appears to be little sign of a compromise being reached. From next month, the striker will be free to speak with foreign clubs, opening the door to offers that could surpass what Juventus are willing or able to provide in terms of salary.

The Risk of Losing a Proven Striker

Should Vlahovic reach an agreement elsewhere, Juventus would be forced back into the transfer market for a replacement. That task may be more complex than it appears. Luciano Spalletti does not seem convinced by Jonathan David, which further narrows the club’s options. Finding a top-level striker who can immediately lead the line is never straightforward, particularly given the financial constraints Juventus continue to face.

Elite forwards command significant transfer fees and wages. Any striker capable of replacing Vlahovic’s output would likely demand a salary similar to, or even exceeding, what he is currently asking for. This creates a dilemma. Juventus have been reluctant to adjust their wage structure, yet without doing so, attracting a higher calibre striker becomes extremely difficult.

Dusan Vlahovic (Photo by Simone Arveda/Getty Images)

Financial Reality and Strategic Sense

Allowing Vlahovic to leave could force Juventus into an uncomfortable position. Either they increase their salary scale to bring in a replacement of similar quality, or they settle for a less proven option, which risks weakening the squad. Neither scenario is ideal for a club with ambitions of returning to the top level.

While Juventus should aim to sign a world-class striker at the end of the season, the reality is that most players who fit that description would fall outside their budget. If the club cannot meet Vlahovic’s demands, it is hard to see how they could afford someone demonstrably better.

In that context, retaining Vlahovic may represent the most pragmatic solution. Keeping a proven striker who already understands the club could ultimately be less costly and less risky than attempting to replace him in an unforgiving market.