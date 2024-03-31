Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny had a stern message to his teammates following last night’s defeat to Lazio.

The 33-year-old is one of the most experienced players in the squad and a locker-room leader.

Therefore, the Polish custodian stepped up to face the press in the aftermath of another abysmal showing.

Szczesny notes that the players have been working hard in training. However, he urges his teammates to reflect on the club’s current situation and produce better displays on the pitch.

“This is a moment that makes you understand that each of us must give more for Juventus,” said the Poland international in his post-match interview with DAZN via IlBianconero.

“We are aware that in the last two months, we have not done enough. It is a negative, hard moment that hurts us all.

“We must be aware of the objectives we have ahead of us. Each of us must ask ourselves some questions.

“As for the group, I cannot say anything. The boys are training very well, they’re hungry but the results aren’t coming.

“Everyone has to do more, but we don’t lack the desire to do well.”

The usually light-hearted Szczesny then had a brash statement. He called for his teammates to properly deal with the pressure that accompanies playing with Juventus, or instead resort to five-a-side football.

“We are Juventus, if you don’t believe in the scudetto you can’t play for the club.

“Everyone must learn to cope with the pressure, which is the best aspect in football.

“If we can’t handle the pressure, we ought to play five-a-side football rather than representing Juventus,” concluded the goalkeeper.