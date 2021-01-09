“If you ask me is it a done deal” Benevento confirms helping Juventus to land target

Juventus are closing in on the signature of Bryan Reynolds after Benevento confirmed that they are in talks with the Bianconeri to sign the full-back.

Juventus has been looking to bring the 19-year-old to Turin from FC Dallas for some time now, but they faced competition from Club Brugge and AS Roma.

The Bianconeri is one of the biggest teams in Europe, and that should make them the choice team for the teenage star.

However, the Bianconeri have filled their non-European quota for the season and they cannot sign him in this transfer window.

They have been looking for a team that can keep him for the next six months before he will join them in the summer.

Cagliari pulled out of an arrangement that would have seen them have him until the end of this season, and Juve has contacted Benevento to know if they would be interested.

It seems they will, and their director of sport Pasquale Foggia has now confirmed that talks were truly ongoing between both teams.

“Andrea Pinamonti and Bryan Reynolds are two very interesting profiles, youngsters with prospects of the kind we like at this club,” Benevento director of sport Foggia told Sky Sport Italia as quoted by Football Italia.

“If you ask me is it a done deal, then I can’t say that. I will just confirm our great interest.”