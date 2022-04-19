“If you win, it counts for nothing, but if you lose…” – Allegri on Coppa Italia paradox

Despite being on the receiving end of some scathing criticism in the past few days, Max Allegri remains serene and confident ahead of the second leg of the Coppa Italia Semi Finals.

The manager held his pre-match press conference on Tuesday to talk about the upcoming battle against Fiorentina.

The Bianconeri wasted two points at home last weekend as their encounter against Bologna ended 1-1. They now turn their attention to Wednesday’s cup clash, where they’ll be hoping to build on their slight first leg advantage to secure their spot in the grand finale.

The manager explained how his team should approach the second leg against the Viola while offering updates regarding some of the players’ conditions.

The former Cagliari and Milan coach also reveals that Mattia Perin will start in goal, with Leonardo Bonucci in front of him.

“Substitutions will be important tomorrow, those starting will need to keep a high pace. Fiorentina play with a high rhythm in the opening 60-70 minutes, so we must be at the same level,” said Allegri during his press conference as translated by Football Italia.

“The Viola have good technical skills and are in great shape. Leonardo Bonucci and Mattia Perin will start, but I’ll decide the line-up after tomorrow’s training session.

“Arthur isn’t available, we have two midfielders who are enough. We could see Danilo, but let’s see where he’ll play. We have [Fabio] Miretti, so there’s plenty of options.

“We can’t think about the first leg tomorrow. We didn’t put in a bad performance against Bologna, but we wasted a few chances. This is the decisive part of the season. We have played many games and now we need something different.”

The manager also explained the paradox of the Coppa Italia, proclaiming how it doesn’t count when Juventus win it, but the club still gets berated when they lose it.

“If you win it [the Coppa Italia], it counts nothing, if you don’t win you have missed a target.”