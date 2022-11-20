Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is at an important point in his career as Juventus makes another attempt to add him to their squad.

The midfielder has been at Lazio since 2015 and has developed into one of the finest players in the world.

The Biancocelesti have insisted he is not for sale and that stance hasn’t changed over the years.

His current deal expires in 2024 and they want to hand him an extension, but Juve wants him to join them.

Lazio director Igli Tare expects the midfielder to stay and has praised him for his attitude.

He said via Il Bianconero:

“He arrived as a boy and is now a grown man. After eight years at Lazio, for us he is an important person and not just a footballer. This is what I appreciate most about him. He is very simple as a person . A very humble boy. He has never been presumptuous or arrogant. He is a very polite boy. And as a player it’s another thing… He can do even better.”

Juve FC Says

A player’s attitude is very important, and clubs consider this before adding new men to their squad.

This is because no one wants to add a disruptive character to their dressing room.

With this testimony, Juve should be even keener to make him one of their players, but his loyalty to Lazio could scupper the deal.