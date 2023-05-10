During his storied playing career, Martin Caceres has played alongside some of the best players in the world.

The Uruguayan had three separate stints at Juventus where he had some fabulous company at the back, including the famous BBC defense.

The 36-year-old only has words for praise to his former Juventus teammates Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci and Andrea Barzagli, while urging Gleison Bremer to keep improving his game.

“Leo is a Juve legend. With Chiellini, we still challenge each other here in the USA, in the Los Angeles derby,” said the current LA Galaxy defender in his interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24.

“As for Barzagli, he’s a phenomenon, one of the best defenders I’ve played with. Bremer is physically monstrous, but he still has major room for improvement.”

On another note, Caceres compares Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic to his compatriot Luis Suarez. While the two strikers have different characteristics, the Uruguayan explains how they share the same fighting spirit.

“I played alongside Vlahovic in Florence and it was really great. I’m happy to see him at Juve, even if he scored less this year, there’s no arguing about his abilities.

“He’s one of those strikers who are a little ignorant and mean, the way I like them to be. Dusan has different characteristics from Luis Suarez, but his spirit is the same.

“Vlahovic is on the podium of the strongest target men in Serie A along with Osimhen and Giroud.

“But Juve have many quality players. Starting with Di Maria, whom I challenged many times on the international stage. He’s a true champion.

“I expect Vlahovic to score against Sevilla and drag Juve to Budapest against Roma.”

Juventus will take on Sevilla in a double-header in the semi-final of the Europa League, starting with Thursday’s first leg at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.