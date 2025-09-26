Vasilije Adzic has been developing steadily at Juventus and has made a notable impression when given opportunities on the pitch. Although he has yet to start a game this season, the minutes he has played have demonstrated his quality and potential, earning the attention of manager Igor Tudor. With a demanding week ahead, featuring three fixtures in seven days, Juventus are considering giving some of their key players rest, opening the door for Adzic to start against Atalanta this weekend.

Tudor’s Plans and Adzic’s Opportunity

According to reports from Il Bianconero, Tudor is contemplating handing Adzic a starting role in attacking midfield for the upcoming clash with La Dea, while Francisco Conceicao may be rested. The decision reflects the club’s need to manage player workloads as the season intensifies, as well as the manager’s confidence in Adzic’s ability to perform at a high level. This could provide a crucial opportunity for the young attacker, who has been waiting patiently for his chance to start a game for the men in black and white.

Adzic appears mentally prepared to seize the opportunity should it arise. His brief appearances this season have been impressive. Tudor’s consideration of starting Adzic indicates that the manager values the player’s potential to contribute meaningfully when given game time, particularly in a squad rotation scenario.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Balancing Development and Squad Rotation

As Juventus navigate a congested schedule, balancing the workload of their key players while maintaining competitive performance is essential. Allowing Adzic to start could not only provide rest for established starters but also help integrate him further into the first-team setup. The club must evaluate whether he is the best option for the role, taking into account both his development and the team’s tactical requirements.

In a season that promises to be demanding, providing chances to emerging talents such as Adzic can be beneficial for both the player and the squad. His performances in limited minutes suggest that he is ready to step up when needed, and Juventus will need to decide if this is the appropriate moment to give him a starting role. The coming fixtures could offer the perfect platform for Adzic to showcase his abilities while aiding the team’s overall campaign.