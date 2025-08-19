Unlike Thiago Motta, who made an early distinction between the players he wanted and those he did not during the 2024 pre-season, Igor Tudor has taken a different approach by working with every player on the Juventus roster.

The Bianconeri currently have a large squad, with several loanees returning from spells away from the club. Rather than excluding them, Tudor has chosen to integrate them all into his pre-season programme, giving each individual the chance to demonstrate their ability. This method offered some players the opportunity to dream of a fresh start and the possibility of finally establishing themselves in the first team.

However, as is often the case, not everyone can secure a place. With the new season about to begin and the transfer window due to close at the start of next month, Tudor has now completed his assessment of the squad and formed a clear view of which players he wishes to keep.

Tudor’s Decision on the Squad

According to Football Italia, the Juventus manager has informed the club that three players will not form part of his plans for the season ahead. Those identified are Arthur, Facundo Gonzalez and Tiago Djalò. Tudor has reportedly made it clear that the trio should be moved on, either through permanent sales or loan agreements, as he does not see them featuring in his tactical setup.

This decision underscores the importance of the pre-season period. While every player was given an equal opportunity to prove their worth, those who did not impress sufficiently now face uncertain futures. It reflects Tudor’s pragmatic approach, ensuring that only those who can contribute meaningfully to the squad remain.

Opportunity and Responsibility

Tudor’s willingness to involve every member of the roster demonstrates fairness in his management style. No player was sidelined from the outset, and each was afforded a chance to make their case. As such, any who now find themselves surplus to requirements cannot argue that they were denied an opportunity.

With the transfer window still open, Juventus will be working to secure suitable destinations for the players in question. For the rest of the squad, Tudor’s methods provide clarity and a sense of meritocracy, ensuring that the group which enters the new campaign is composed of individuals he believes can deliver on the pitch.