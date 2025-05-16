Igor Tudor has been managing Juventus since March as the club aims to secure a top-four finish in the current campaign. He succeeded Thiago Motta, who was dismissed following a series of underwhelming performances that left the team in a difficult position.

Tudor faces a race against time, with only a few matches remaining to stabilise the situation and ensure the club qualifies for next season’s Champions League. With just two fixtures left, Juventus currently occupy a favourable position in the league table, putting them in strong contention for a top-four spot. Preparations are already underway for the possibility that Tudor will remain in charge next season.

If Juventus do finish in the top four, a clause in Tudor’s contract will be automatically activated, extending his tenure by one more year. However, should the club wish to avoid this commitment, they would be required to compensate him financially.

Concerns Over Squad Stability

As reported by Calciomercato, Tudor has identified a critical factor behind the team’s inconsistency. He reportedly believes the presence of too many temporary players is negatively affecting overall commitment and performance. These players, on loan from other clubs, may lack a long-term connection to Juventus, resulting in diminished accountability and motivation. Tudor is said to be concerned that the uncertainty over their futures is hindering their willingness to take responsibility on the pitch.

(Photo by Daniele Badolato/Getty images)

Manager’s Vision for Future Squad

Should Tudor remain at the helm, he reportedly intends to resolve this issue by advocating for fewer loan deals and focusing on building a more stable and committed squad. His plan involves either converting current loans into permanent transfers or sending those players back to their parent clubs. While loan players are generally expected to perform well in order to earn a permanent contract, the report suggests that some individuals are failing to meet expectations due to a lack of long-term interest in the club’s success.

Tudor’s assessment highlights the importance of constructing a squad with players fully invested in the club’s objectives and future.