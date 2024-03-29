Igor Tudor will make his managerial debut for Lazio against Juventus this weekend, a significant occasion given his history with the Bianconeri.

During his playing career, Tudor made over 100 league appearances for Juventus, establishing himself as a key figure for the club.

Furthermore, he served as the assistant manager at Juventus during the 2020/2021 season under Andrea Pirlo, further cementing his ties to the club.

Given his deep connection with Juventus as both a player and a coach, the club will always hold a special place in Tudor’s life as he continues his journey in football management.

Lazio has entrusted Tudor with the managerial role, marking the latest chapter in his career. His Serie A debut in the dugout against Juventus adds an extra layer of significance to the occasion.

Speaking ahead of the game, he said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“I don’t believe in the fate that Juventus faces immediately. I spent seven or eight years there, in the period where a person is built. I’m grateful to Juventus. I had teammates and managers who made me become who I am now, especially due to the work culture.”

Juve FC Says

Tudor was a fine player for us and helped us win two trophies as our assistant manager, so we will remain a key part of his journey as coach and player.

He will want to defeat us and start his Lazio reign on a good note, so we must be prepared to work hard and win.