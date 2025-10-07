Since joining Juventus in the summer, Jonathan David has faced challenges in adapting to life at the club, prompting calls from some quarters for him to be dropped from the starting XI. The Canadian striker enjoyed considerable success at Lille, where he completed his contract before moving to Juventus as a free agent.

Juventus’ Confidence in David

Juventus overcame competition from several top clubs to secure David’s signature, reflecting the Bianconeri’s belief in his potential. Although he starts matches, he has struggled to make a consistent impact, often being replaced by Dusan Vlahovic, the club’s leading striker and most reliable goal scorer. Despite Vlahovic’s impending departure, Juventus continue to view David as a key component of their squad.

According to Il Bianconero, manager Igor Tudor has no plans to remove David from the team. Tudor remains convinced that the striker will reach his best form and is prepared to persist with him in the starting lineup. The manager believes that, with time and consistent opportunities, David possesses all the qualities necessary to thrive in black and white.

Jonathan David (Juventus.com)

Tudor’s Long-Term Plan for the Striker

Tudor’s commitment to David reflects a broader strategy of patience and development. By maintaining faith in the Canadian forward, he aims to allow him to settle fully into Serie A and build the confidence needed to succeed at the highest level. Juventus are prepared to support David’s progression, hoping that his talent will soon translate into goals and decisive performances for the team.

For now, David remains central to Juventus’ attacking plans, and the club’s management and coaching staff are united in their belief that he can become an undisputed starter and a major influence in the squad this season.