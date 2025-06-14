Juventus manager Igor Tudor is hellbent on keeping six Juventus players whom he considers the foundation of his team.

Following his appointment in March, the Croatian introduced drastic changes to the playing style. He immediately drifted away from Thiago Motta’s 4-2-3-1 formation, implementing a 3-4-2-1 system.

Yet, this fundamental switch didn’t alienate too many players, as Francisco Conceicao was perhaps the only regular starter under Motta to lose his regular berth.

Nevertheless, we can expect Tudor and management to introduce a few changes to the squad this summer to provide the coach with a group more suited to his ideas.

Tudor pinpoints his ‘untouchable’ stars

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

While new players are expected to join the club this summer, others will be heading to the exit door, including the likes of Douglas Luiz and Samuel Mbangula.

But according to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, Tudor identified six stars as absolutely ‘untouchable’ as he would like to build his team around them.

Unsurprisingly, the first name on the list is Kenan Yildiz who immediately found his feet under the tutelage of Tudor after struggling for form during Motta’s ill-fated tenure.

In the middle of the park, the 46-year-old is adamant about keeping Manuel Locatelli and Khephren Thuram who formed a splendid partnership in the double pivot.

Moreover, Tudor wants to keep Andrea Cambiaso at all costs, even though the Italian international has several suitors on the market, including the likes of Milan, Atletico Madrid and Nottingham Forest.

Finally, the recently confirmed manager is hellbent on keeping Federico Gatti and Gleison Bremer.

Tudor hasn’t been able to rely on the Brazilian defender due to an ACL injury that has kept him out since October, while the Italian also suffered a knock that ruled him out of the last stages of the season.