Juventus manager Igor Tudor has reflected on his side’s 1-0 defeat against Real Madrid in the Champions League, insisting that his players delivered a strong performance despite leaving the Spanish capital empty-handed.

The Bianconeri went into the fixture under pressure to end their winless run after a disappointing loss to Como at the weekend. Although they were facing one of Europe’s most formidable sides, Juventus arrived determined to produce a statement performance. Real Madrid, who have started the season in outstanding form, were widely expected to take control of the tie, yet Juventus matched them for long spells and left the impression of a team still full of belief.

Juventus Compete but Fail to Capitalise

During the first half, Tudor’s men executed their game plan with discipline and intensity, denying Madrid time on the ball and limiting their attacking rhythm. Juventus created several promising opportunities and looked well organised defensively, forcing Real Madrid to work hard for every opening. However, as the match progressed, the Spanish champions began to assert more control.

The decisive moment arrived in the second half when Jude Bellingham capitalised on a rebound to score the game’s only goal. Juventus had chances to equalise but could not find the clinical touch needed in front of goal. Their failure to convert key moments ultimately proved costly, though their overall performance suggested signs of progress.

Tudor Encouraged by the Team’s Display

Speaking after the match, Tudor expressed disappointment with the result but pride in the way his side approached the challenge. The manager emphasised that his team deserved at least a goal for their efforts and highlighted the difficulty of competing at the Santiago Bernabéu against a team of Real Madrid’s quality.

Tudor stated via Tuttojuve: “We deserved a goal. But we needed a good performance in a stadium like this, the most difficult there is. Now we turn the page and move on.”

Juventus now returns to Turin still searching for its first victory in seven matches, but Tudor’s comments reflect an optimism that the team’s commitment and structure will eventually lead to improved results.