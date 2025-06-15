Juventus have now arrived in the United States to begin preparations for their campaign in the FIFA Club World Cup, and manager Igor Tudor has made it clear that he intends to lead the team with a winning mentality. Despite not being seen as one of the leading contenders to lift the trophy, Juventus are taking the tournament seriously.

The Bianconeri did not enjoy a particularly strong showing in their last Champions League appearance and only managed to secure a top-four finish in Serie A after a challenging domestic campaign. The club have undergone significant changes, including managerial shifts, and is now under the guidance of Tudor, their third coach in the space of two seasons.

Juventus are not among the favourites

Juventus are currently considered a team in transition, and few would label them as clear favourites for the Club World Cup. Their recent performances in Europe have been below expectations, and several of the clubs participating in the tournament, such as Real Madrid and Manchester City, are viewed as stronger contenders.

Even among their own supporters, there is a cautious tone surrounding expectations for this competition. The squad will still aim to be competitive and make a positive impression in the United States, even if the broader consensus is that they are outsiders.

Club World Cup

Tudor focused on competing at the highest level

Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, Tudor stated that his goal is not simply to take part in the tournament but to try to win it. He said: “Juve always has the same ambition to win. We want to do this with humility. We know that the best teams in the world are here, but we didn’t come here to participate, that’s clear. The trip was what it was, now we have to adapt to the weather, the time zone, quickly, because the game is already on Wednesday.”

The competition will provide Juventus with an opportunity to test themselves against top opposition and continue to build under Tudor’s leadership. Whether or not they are favourites, their manager’s ambition is to compete at the highest level.