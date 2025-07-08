Juventus are in advanced discussions to retain Francisco Conceição following his loan spell at the club last season. The Portuguese winger joined the Bianconeri from FC Porto and quickly became one of the most impressive performers in the squad. His displays have left a lasting impact, prompting the club to pursue a permanent transfer.

During his loan, Juventus paid €7 million to secure his services and now face the prospect of paying an additional €30 million to make the deal permanent. However, the Bianconeri consider that valuation too high and would prefer the initial loan fee to be deducted from the total sum.

Juventus Keen to Finalise Deal

Porto are reportedly open to allowing Conceição to leave, provided their financial demands are met. Negotiations have stalled due to the disagreement over the final figure, but Juventus remain hopeful of reaching an acceptable compromise. The winger himself is believed to be eager to continue his development in Turin and is hopeful both clubs can come to terms.

As cited by Tuttomercatoweb, talks are ongoing and a deal is considered likely, especially given manager Igor Tudor’s appreciation of the player. Tudor has made Conceição a key part of his plans and is pushing for the club to finalise his transfer this summer.

(Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Tudor’s Influence Strengthens Conceição’s Case

Under Tudor’s guidance, Conceição has flourished and become a crucial element in the team’s tactical structure. His creativity, pace and technical ability have been vital in breaking down opposition defences, and his importance to the side cannot be overstated.

Retaining a player of Conceição’s quality is seen as a step forward in Juventus’ ongoing rebuild. With the manager’s support and the player’s willingness to stay, all indications suggest the Bianconeri will continue to press for an agreement that works for all parties involved.