Juventus players might be thrilled with the departure of the unpopular Thiago Motta, but they’re now been told to brace themselves for the arrival of the ‘hammer’, more commonly known as Igor Tudor.

The Turin-based giants decided to sack the Italian Brazilian manager following a series of devastating defeats. He has been replaced by the 46-year-old Croatian who knows the club inside out.

As it’s been reported in the Italian media on several occasions, Motta had failed to win the adoration and support of the dressing room due to his blatant approach and lack of man-management skills. This has been illustrated by the players’ response (or rather lack of) to his sacking, with the vast majority of them giving him the cold shoulder.

While it remains to be seen if Tudor will be able to formulate a strong rapport with the squad, the Juventus players have been ominously told to prepare to be butchered in training.

Federico Ceccherini is a 32-year-old defender who currently plies his trade at Cremonese, but had served under the Croatian boss during his time at Hellas Verona in the 2021/22 campaign.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

The Livorno native revealed just how brutal the training sessions can be under the guidance of the new Juventus caretaker coach.

“We are talking about a real hammer,” said Ceccharini in his interview with Il Corriere della Sera via JuventusNews24.

“He does devastating full-court workouts. I still remember his defensive drills. I used to tell myself: ‘Today I will die on the pitch'”.

While these comments are aimed at highlighting Tudor’s strict approach in training sessions, they could also raise some concerns among a section of the supporters, as the squad has already had its fair share of muscle injuries throughout the season, and an increased workload might prove counterproductive.

So we can only hope that the new manager and his technical staff take into account this delicate matter.