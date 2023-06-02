Igor Tudor makes a decision on his future amidst interest from Juventus

After confirming his departure from Olympique Marseille, manager Igor Tudor is now being considered as a potential candidate for the Juventus managerial role.

Tudor, who has been praised for his work at the Ligue 1 club, was expected to make a decision about his future at the end of the season. According to Il Bianconero, he has made the choice to leave Marseille permanently, which has caught the attention of Juventus.

With Max Allegri’s departure, Tudor is reportedly on the shortlist of potential replacements being considered by Juventus. It is speculated that his decision to leave Marseille may have been influenced by the possibility of a managerial opportunity at the Allianz Stadium.

Juve FC Says

Tudor is not better than Allegri and it would be a surprise if the club chooses him to replace the underperforming gaffer at the end of this season.

He is doing well in France, but he could not win the Ligue 1 crown. What is the chance he could win the Italian top flight?

We need to replace Allegri with a top manager with a track record of winning trophies domestically and on the continent. This way, we will have a manager who gives us the best chance to return to winning titles.

At best, Tudor might help us compete and never win the title, especially because many managers are more experienced than him in the competition.