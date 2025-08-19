Igor Tudor deployed Douglas Luiz in a more advanced role during the Bianconeri’s match against Juventus Next Gen, and the midfielder delivered a strong performance. His display suggested that the difficulties he has faced since joining the club may have been linked more to his positioning than his overall ability. Operating higher up the pitch appeared to suit him, and he demonstrated qualities that had been largely absent during his time in Turin.

Juventus would welcome such a turnaround, but despite this promising showing, Luiz is still widely expected to depart the Allianz Stadium in the current transfer window. The men in black and white have been engaged in discussions with several clubs over his future, and the prevailing belief is that both parties would benefit from a clean break.

Juventus Considering the Future

Although his most recent outing provided a glimpse of potential, it has not altered the broader view within the club. Juventus are seeking to reshape their midfield and believe that offloading Luiz will enable them to pursue reinforcements better suited to their long-term plans.

Fans may be encouraged by what they witnessed in the clash against Juventus Next Gen, and some could even contemplate the idea of him remaining at the club if he were to maintain such performances. Nevertheless, one promising appearance is not considered sufficient to erase the disappointments of the past season, in which he consistently underwhelmed.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest Discussions Ongoing

As things stand, a move to Nottingham Forest remains the most concrete option for Luiz. According to Football Italia, talks between the two clubs are ongoing, and his encouraging display against the Next Gen side is not expected to prevent his departure. Juventus remain focused on securing a deal, with both sides appearing aligned on the need for a transfer.

While Luiz’s performance in an advanced role demonstrated that he can still offer quality, the reality is that his overall record in Turin has not met expectations. One match does not outweigh an entire season of struggles, and selling him while securing a replacement continues to be regarded as the most pragmatic solution for the Bianconeri.