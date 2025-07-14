Igor Tudor is determined to bring silverware to Juventus by next summer, especially after missing out on the Club World Cup trophy. His side began the tournament with promise, prompting fans to dream of a possible title. However, those hopes were ultimately dashed as the club fell short of lifting the trophy.

Juventus now turn their attention to the transfer market, aiming to assemble a squad capable of competing for major honours. The Bianconeri are focused on concluding the window with a team that reflects ambition, quality, and tactical cohesion.

Tudor’s style of play differs significantly from that of previous Juventus managers. This tactical contrast makes it essential for the club to adapt its recruitment strategy accordingly. The way he sets up his team directly influences the type of players who should be brought in.

Managerial Input in Transfer Strategy

Given these tactical nuances, Juventus must ensure Tudor plays an active role in identifying and approving transfer targets. Without his input, the club risks signing players who may be talented but are ultimately unsuited to his system.

Doing so would be a strategic error and could undermine Tudor’s effectiveness as a manager. Signing players incompatible with his philosophy would not only slow progress but could also create disjointed performances on the pitch.

The transfer market does offer a number of high-profile names who may bring commercial benefits and global attention. However, Juventus would be wiser to prioritise players who can immediately influence the team’s performance, helping to deliver tangible success on the pitch.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Building a Team for Impact and Success

The only way to ensure immediate and lasting success is by identifying player profiles that align with Tudor’s tactical demands. This means collaborating closely with him during the recruitment process and trusting his judgement about which individuals will strengthen the team.

By tailoring their transfer policy to fit the manager’s vision, Juventus can create a squad capable of challenging at the highest level. Anything less would be a missed opportunity for a club aiming to return to the pinnacle of European football.