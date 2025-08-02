Juventus have made several players available for transfer as they no longer feature in the plans of their current manager. These individuals are expected to find new clubs before the season begins, given that they are not considered part of the project either in the short term or beyond.

A similar scenario unfolded twelve months ago, when the club took a far more severe stance regarding players deemed surplus to requirements. At that time, the manager was Thiago Motta, who opted to exclude certain players from the first-team group entirely. This decision was aimed at building his squad solely around those he considered central to his tactical plans.

Tudor’s More Inclusive Pre-Season Approach

Under the guidance of current manager Igor Tudor, Juventus have adopted a noticeably different strategy. Rather than sidelining the unwanted players, Tudor has chosen to keep them involved in the club’s pre-season activities. The team is currently preparing for the upcoming campaign with a short training camp in Germany, and several players who are expected to depart have still been included in the travelling squad.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Tudor has taken the full senior squad on the trip, which includes players such as Arthur Melo and Douglas Luiz. Despite speculation surrounding their future, they remain involved in training and team activities. This contrasts with last season’s approach, when several players were effectively isolated from the first-team group ahead of expected transfers.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Potential Benefits of a Revised Transfer Policy

There appears to be a conscious shift in how Juventus are handling their transfer-listed players. While last season’s decision to banish certain individuals may have sent a clear message, it did not significantly aid the process of finding new clubs for them. The exclusion strategy failed to increase their appeal to other teams and may have even hindered negotiations in some cases.

This summer, by keeping these players active within the squad and involved in preparations, Juventus may increase its chances of securing appropriate deals. The continued involvement of those expected to leave allows them to maintain match fitness and visibility, potentially leading to smoother transfers in the coming weeks.