Juventus are preparing for a crucial clash with Lazio in Serie A, with both sides desperate for three points as the race for Champions League qualification intensifies. The Bianconeri, under increasing pressure to deliver a strong finish to the season, know that nothing less than a victory will suffice against another top-four contender.

Igor Tudor’s men have endured an inconsistent campaign despite boasting some of the most talented players in the league. While they remain in the hunt for a Champions League spot, performances have often failed to meet expectations, and this encounter against Lazio is a must-win.

Lazio and Juve Locked in Top Four Fight

Lazio, buoyed by a respectable run to the Europa League quarter-finals, is also eyeing a return to Europe’s top competition. Like Juventus, they understand the significance of this fixture, particularly with AS Roma in resurgent form and threatening to overtake both clubs in the table.

The margin for error is minimal. A win for either side would provide vital momentum and a psychological edge, while a defeat could be a major blow to their hopes. With Serie A limited to four Champions League places this season, there is no room for slip-ups.

Getty Images

Injury Concerns and Vlahovic Boost

Juventus have faced their share of injury concerns, but ahead of the game, Tudor offered a positive update on striker Dusan Vlahovic and defender Federico Gatti. The Serbian has returned to full training and is expected to feature, which could provide a significant boost to Juve’s attacking threat.

Speaking to Calciomercato, Tudor said:

“Dusan has been with us all week and is fine. Others are not, apart from Gatti who did a small part of a training session and so we will bring him to the bench and see.”

As Juventus prepare for one of its most important matches of the season, every player on the pitch must rise to the occasion. Whether starting or coming off the bench, the team cannot afford anything less than full commitment and top-level performance.