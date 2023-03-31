Igor Tudor reacts to rumours linking him to the Juventus job

Olympique Marseille boss Igor Tudor has responded to rumours linking him with a move to Juventus and believes they are fabricated lies.

The Croatian played most of his career with the black and whites and worked with Andrea Pirlo when the Italian managed the Bianconeri in the 2020/2021 season.

However, he has since moved on to OM, where he is enjoying being the second-best team in the league behind PSG.

As speculations about Max Allegri’s future continue to mount, he is one of the names being reported as the possible next manager for Juve.

However, he insists all he thinks about is his present club and its next match.

Tudor said via Calciomercato:

“Many things are totally invented just to attract clicks, the truth is that I only think about tomorrow’s game”.

Juve FC Says

The rumours about Allegri’s future will continue for a long time. However, we must not allow it to distract us from the job we have at hand.

The Bianconeri gaffer is doing well at the moment and deserves to be given more time on the job.

Without any points deduction, his team could mount a successful title challenge next season.

For now, he needs all our support to help his side end this season successfully.