Juventus currently lack a top-quality right back whom Igor Tudor can fully trust, which has led to the use of Pierre Kalulu in that role. While Kalulu has adapted well to playing at right back, his preferred and most effective position remains at centre-back, and the Frenchman would like to return to that role. Tudor also appears to agree that Kalulu should be utilised in his favoured position, highlighting the need for reinforcement in the right-back department.

Juventus’ Search for a New Right Back

In light of this situation, Juventus are reportedly exploring the transfer market to secure a new right back capable of strengthening the squad. Despite having several strong players in their current team, the club recognise that a specialist in that position is necessary to improve balance and consistency across the back line. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus now consider Atletico Madrid’s Nahuel Molina to be the ideal candidate to fill that role in the next transfer window.

The Argentine has demonstrated consistent quality and reliability, earning recognition as one of the finest players in his position. Juventus have been tracking Molina since his time at Udinese in Serie A, and his experience in Italian football makes him a particularly attractive option. The club believe he has the potential to adapt quickly to their system and contribute immediately, providing both defensive stability and attacking support from the right flank.

Nahuel Molina (Getty Images)

Molina as Juventus’ Target

Molina was also on Juventus’ radar during the previous transfer window, but he chose to remain at Atletico Madrid. That decision may now be a source of regret for the Argentine, as he is reportedly struggling for regular game time at his current club. Juventus see this as an opportunity to bring in a player of proven quality who can address a clear weakness in the squad and allow Kalulu to return to his preferred central defensive role.

Securing Molina would represent a significant strategic move for Juventus, ensuring that their defensive line is both stronger and more versatile. The club hope that with the addition of a player of his calibre, they can improve their performances and achieve greater consistency across the campaign.