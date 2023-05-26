Igor Tudor responds to rumours linking him to Juventus

Olympique Marseille manager Igor Tudor has responded to the rumors connecting him to a potential return to Juventus as a replacement for Max Allegri.

With Juventus enduring another season without silverware, Allegri’s position is being questioned, and the club is considering his dismissal.

Various names have been linked to the managerial role, including Tudor, who has been making an impression on the sidelines at OM.

Marseille appears content with Tudor’s work, as he strives to keep the team competitive at the highest level.

While Tudor expresses contentment in his current position, he appears open to the idea of a move to Turin and indicates that discussions regarding the interest will likely occur soon.

He says via Calciomercato:

“I think we’re having a chat with the OM leadership next week.

“I have a good relationship with them, I think I have never had this type of relationship and sharing before.

“I have the utmost support for everything, they believe in what I’m doing. They are all high-level executives, but we will see next week”.

Juve FC Says

Tudor was on our bench as an assistant to Andrea Pirlo and his return could be a good thing, considering they won two trophies together.

However, we have to decide quickly on the future of Allegri before we can think about bringing in a new manager.