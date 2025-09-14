Vasilije Adžić has been part of Juventus’ first-team setup since his arrival, and the club resisted the temptation to send him out on loan during the summer. Manager Igor Tudor believed the youngster was ready to contribute at the highest level, a decision that proved justified during the Derby d’Italia.

Adžić made his first Serie A appearance of the season in the closing minutes of Juventus’ clash with Inter Milan and immediately made an impact. With composure beyond his years, he produced a stunning strike to secure victory for the Bianconeri. It was a moment he is certain to remember, and one that could mark the beginning of a more prominent role in the squad.

A Breakthrough Moment

The goal not only sealed an important result but also highlighted the qualities that Juventus have been nurturing in the talented attacker. His display suggested he understands what is demanded of him as a player for the club, both in terms of skill and mentality.

Igor Tudor revealed how the coaching staff have worked with Adžić to refine his game. The manager acknowledged that the youngster arrived with areas that needed improvement, but praised his willingness to adapt and grow. According to Calciomercato, Tudor explained, “We’re working with a guy because we believe he’s a strong player. We tried to change some of his habits that we didn’t like, and he accepted. He has enormous qualities; we already had the idea of throwing him into the mix. He has a great shot, he’s got pace, pace, and humility. He must take this goal as motivation to keep working.”

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Looking Ahead

Adžić’s emergence is a testament to Juventus’ commitment to integrating young talent into the first team. With his decisive contribution against Inter, he has shown that he can handle the pressure of delivering in crucial moments. For the club, his development represents both immediate value and long-term promise.

If he continues to embrace the guidance provided and maintains his dedication to improvement, Adžić could enjoy a long and successful career in Turin. His performance in the Derby d’Italia has already given supporters a glimpse of his potential, and further opportunities are likely to follow as Juventus seeks to build momentum across the season.