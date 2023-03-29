Igor Tudor says PSG is bigger than Juventus

Former Juventus player and manager of Olympique Marseille, Igor Tudor, believes PSG is bigger than Juventus now, as he rated the Italian and French leagues.

Juve remains one of the top clubs in Europe and PSG historically does not even come close to the Bianconeri.

But in recent seasons, after the French side was taken over by investors from the Middle East, they have been the better-equipped side.

Thanks to the likes of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe being in their squad, they can say they have a better group now.

In light of this, Tudor claims Juve is behind the Parisians and makes other comparisons between both leagues.

He says via Calciomercato:

“In France there is the PSG, which in Italy has no equivalent, because today it is above Inter or Juve.

“Then you have three or four teams that, at team level, could have more quality in Italy than their French equivalents. But from sixth to last it is stronger here.

“If Empoli-Strasbourg is there tomorrow, Strasbourg wins widely; Reims against La Spezia, Reims wins widely.”

Juve FC Says

Considering our history and standing in European football, it is ridiculous that we are being compared to PSG.

However, we can understand why Tudor can say that, after all, he works at a club in Ligue 1. We do not expect him not to praise the competition that pays his wages.