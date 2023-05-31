Igor Tudor set to leave Marseille but Juventus may not be his first option

In recent weeks, Igor Tudor emerged as the favorite candidate to replace Max Allegri if Juventus decide to terminate their collaboration with the Italian tactician.

The Croatian is a former Bianconeri defender who also served as an assistant manager for Andrea Pirlo in the 2020/21 campaign. Since then, the 45-year-old found success at Hellas Verona and Olympique Marseille.

According to La Provence via ilBianconero, Tudor has already decided to part ways with Marseille after securing a spot in the Champions League qualifiers.

But while this is supposed to be encouraging news for the Bianconeri faithful who were hoping to see him appointed in Turin, the source suggests an alternative path.

As the report explains, Tudor might decide to take a sabbatical to recharge his batteries after several exhausting campaigns.

OM still have one match remaining in the Ligue 1 campaign, but their third-place finish is mathematically certain.

Juve FC say

After Luciano Spalletti, this is another Juventus managerial candidate who might decide to turn away the opportunity in favor of some valuable rest.

But in any case, the Bianconeri are yet to make concrete attempts to terminate Allegri’s stay at the club. So till then, discussing the identity of a possible replacement remains fruitless.