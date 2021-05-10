Igor Tudor tipped to replace Andrea Pirlo this week

Andrea Pirlo’s future as the manager of Juventus appears to have been sealed after his team were beaten 3-0 by Milan yesterday.

The Bianconeri gambled on making him their manager in the summer, considering that he didn’t have any prior managerial experience.

He is now overseeing arguably their worst campaign in 10 years.

He should have been sacked immediately after the Milan game, but he is still in the job.

However, it could be for just a matter of days with La Stampa via Football Italia claiming that he could be sacked and replaced by Igor Tudor before their game against Sassuolo.

The report says his fate has been sealed and if he isn’t replaced before this campaign finishes, he would be sacked at the end of the season.

It then said this is an important week for him and he may have managed the club for the last time.

Juventus has slipped to fifth on the league table with three games to go.

They have to win every single game they have left and hope that the teams above them drop points before they can return to the top four.

After watching the experiment with Pirlo fail, Juve is expected to name a more experienced individual as their manager for next season.