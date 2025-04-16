Igor Tudor’s recent appointment as Juventus manager has sparked renewed optimism at the club, and those who have worked with him in the past are not surprised by the early signs of success. Sixteen seasons ago, Tudor served as assistant to Edoardo Reja at Hajduk Split, giving Reja a unique perspective on the qualities the Croatian brings to the role—insight that many others may not possess.

During the most recent international break, Juventus turned to Tudor in their bid to revive their season and secure qualification for next year’s UEFA Champions League. The former midfielder has been entrusted with steering the team back into Europe’s elite competition, a task that carries considerable pressure and expectation.

Since taking the reins, Tudor has made a promising start, remaining unbeaten in his first three matches and recording two victories. His early results suggest a positive shift in both morale and tactical execution, with Juventus appearing revitalised under his leadership.

Tudor replaced Thiago Motta, who was dismissed after losing the confidence of both the board and his players. The Brazilian-Italian had struggled to maintain unity within the dressing room, and his departure left the team in need of a strong and credible figure to restore belief.

Getty Images

In that regard, Tudor has quickly begun to establish himself. His ability to command respect and inspire trust appears to be resonating with the squad, and Juventus are now playing with renewed swagger and self-assurance.

Speaking on the impact of his former assistant, Reja offered his assessment of Tudor’s influence, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb: “He started by taking care of the defence, but then he fully integrated into the staff. He spoke to the boys in their language, which helped a lot. When he comes in running, he knows how to make an impact immediately. He is credible in what he says, and if you are credible, the locker room follows you.”

Tudor’s approach is markedly different from that of his predecessor, and it is precisely this contrast, his authenticity, communication skills, and leadership style, that appears to be winning over the Juventus dressing room. His ability to make an immediate impact, both tactically and psychologically, may well prove pivotal in the club’s pursuit of Champions League football.