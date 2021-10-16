Ihattaren going through a rough time at Sampdoria and could change clubs and agents in January

Mohamed Ihattaren has struggled in his loan stint at Sampdoria and he could leave the club and even change representatives in January.

The Juventus summer signing was expected to continue his development and adaptation to Italian football at the Serie A club.

However, he is yet to get the important minutes under Roberto D’Aversa despite the poor form of Mikkel Damsgaard.

Calciomercato reports that the 19-year-old Dutchman is having a tough time adjusting to life in Italy.

They have even given him permission to travel home for personal reasons recently in another show of a struggle in his time at the club.

The report says he has become so disillusioned with life at Sampdoria that he is now considering a January exit from the club.

He has contacted Mino Raiola to help him get another club for the second half of the season.

If things still don’t go to plan, the report interestingly claims that he could even fire the super-agent.

Ihattaren isn’t the only Juventus player on loan at the club with Radu Dragusin also there.

The Romanian is similarly struggling to play as many minutes as Juve envisaged when they sent him there and this could affect the loan relationship between both clubs.

The players will hope things change for them as football returns this week.