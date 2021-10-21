Ihattaren is missing after returning to the Netherlands for family reasons

Mohamed Ihattaren’s summer move to Italy is turning into a nightmare and it’s not even up to six months yet.

The Dutchman was a surprising signing by the Bianconeri in the last transfer, and before fans would understand his role in the team, they sent him out on loan to Sampdoria.

His career has failed to take off since then and the latest report says he has gone AWOL.

Having not been picked to play for I Blucerchiati yet, La Gazzetta Dello Sport via Calciomercato says he travelled to the Netherlands and informed his current club that he had to make the trip for personal reasons.

He had joined Sampdoria 5kg overweight and the report says they have been trying to get him in shape so that he can become useful.

However, he has struggled to achieve that and has now returned home.

The Dutch media via the same report, claims he is nowhere to be found as they have looked for ways to contact him all to no avail.

This has set alarm bells ringing and it could be that he cannot settle into life in Italy.

Juve would now look to find another club for him outside the country as the report says his return to Serie A is now complicated.