Ihattaren released from arrest but he is still under investigation

Troubled Juventus youngster Mohamed Ihattaren has been released from detention after his latest arrest for assaulting an ex-girlfriend.

The talented youngster cannot get away from his off-field life of trouble and has had loan spells at Sampdoria and Ajax terminated because he was unsettled.

The Bianconeri added him to their squad last season on the recommendation of the late Mino Raiola, but he still hasn’t played for them.

After being released by Ajax, the attacker is now without a club as he prepares to join the Bianconeri team in pre-season in the summer.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals he has now been released but remains a suspect and under investigation for now.

Juve FC Says

Ihattaren has brought nothing but bad press to us since we added him to our group, so it is time for us to consider terminating his contract.

The attacker is a very talented boy, but it is clear now that his off-field troubles will not allow him to reach his full potential.

It is pointless continuing to keep him on our list of players. By the end of this season, we must find an agreement with his entourage to end his contract with us prematurely.