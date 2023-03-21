Ihattaren’s personal trainer insists he is a “good boy”

Mohamed Ihattaren has been a problem signing for Juventus since he moved to the club at the start of last season.

The Dutchman was looking to escape a life of crime when he moved to Juve, but he has failed to leave that life behind in the Netherlands.

Since he joined the club, he has failed to settle at Sampdoria and Ajax after both clubs agreed to sign him on loan.

This has been frustrating for Juve and he is back training alone at the Allianz Stadium as the black and whites consider what to do with him.

Tuttojuve interviewed his personal trainer Jordy Best. Among other things, he insists Ihattaren is a good boy.

He said:

“He is a good boy with many positive ideas. I hope for him that he can overcome this moment. The period he lived in must have been very difficult to deal with. He has unique qualities, he is a really good person.”

Juve FC Says

On the field, Ihattaren can produce moments of magic, making him one of the finest players around.

However, the youngster cannot seem to separate himself from trouble and the last thing we need is to be with a player that will continue to bring negative press to the club.