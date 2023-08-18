Since the previous season, Samuel Iling-Junior has held a place within the Juventus first team, a breakthrough he achieved through a series of impressive performances.

The English talent exhibited his capabilities effectively, leading to his permanent elevation to the senior squad following the extension of his contract.

Within the ranks of Juventus, he was designated as the secondary choice for the left-wing position, playing second fiddle to Filip Kostic. This strategic decision by the club provided him with numerous opportunities to showcase his skills on the field.

Despite attracting interest from several English clubs during this transfer window, Juventus was keen on retaining Iling-Junior, with certain reports even suggesting his preference over Kostic at the Allianz Stadium.

However, a recent update from Football Italia discloses that Iling-Junior has now slipped down the pecking order, trailing behind both Kostic and returning loanee Andrea Cambiaso within the club’s hierarchy.

Consequently, the young attacker’s status has transitioned from being indispensable to being viewed as less essential. This shift is likely to prompt various clubs to pursue his services in the imminent days, as his availability becomes more apparent.

Juve FC Says

Iling-Junior is one of the finest young players at Juventus now and the Englishman will not want to be the third choice when clubs are willing to hand him more game time.

This could see him ask the club to allow him to leave, which might be a good idea since we need money to sign other targets.