“Iling-Junior is very happy in Turin” – Transfer agent reveals Allegri’s plans for youngster

This season, Samuel Iling-Junior has been one of the best revelations at Juventus. The 19-year-old earned a summer promotion from the Primavera to the Next Gen squad, but suddenly found himself featuring for the first team.

The Englishman enjoyed a thrilling Champions League debut when he created two goals following his introduction against Benfica. He also provided the assist for Nicolò Fagioli’s winner in Lecce.

Unfortunately, his momentum has been derailed by an injury, but he remains one of the club’s most exciting young talents.

Although his contract will expire at the end of the season, Juventus are eager on reaching an agreement for a renewal as recently revealed by Fabrizio Romano.

Moreover, transfer intermediary Jacobo Desiderio believes that Iling-Junior is happy at Juventus and that Max Allegri has some big plans in store for the young winger.

“As far as I know, Iling-Junior is very happy in Turin,” said Desiderio in his appearance with Radio Bianconera via TuttoJuve.

“Allegri is looking to count on him a lot, and he might be very useful next year, because he can be the ideal replacement for Filip Kostic.”

The teenager was a part of Chelsea’s youth system before signing for Juventus in 2020.