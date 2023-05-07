Iling-Junior scores on his full debut as Juventus secure vital win against Atalanta

Following Milan and Inter’s victories on Saturday, Juventus replied with a win of their own on Sunday’s early kickoff. The Bianconeri emerged victorious against Atalanta away from home thanks to two unanswered goals courtesy of Samuel Iling-Junior and Dusan Vlahovic.

Max Allegri started the match in a 3-5-1-1 formation spearheaded by Arkadiusz Milik with Angel Di Maria in support. Nicolò Fagioli joined Manuel Locatelli and Adrien Rabiot in the middle of the park.

Iling-Junior finally made his full debut for the club, replacing Filip Kostic on the left wing. Juan Cuadrado took the opposite flank, while Daniele Rugani slotted in between Danilo and Alex Sandro at the back.

The first half turned out to be a mostly cagey affair. While the Bianconeri had a slight advantage in the early going, they hardly created any chances and the Orobici became the more dominant side as the match progressed, and Giorgio Scalvini’s header was only denied by the post.

However, Juventus snatched the lead early in the second half when Iling-Junior succeeded in dispossessing his opponent, launching an attack that culminated in his maiden goal for the first team. While Adrien couldn’t pick up Milik at the mouth of the goal, the young Englishman pounced on the loose ball and kept his nerves to beat Marco Sportiello.

Expectedly, Gian Piero Gasperini’s men launched a late onslaught to rescue a result that would keep them in the mix of the Top-Four battle, but the Bianconeri valiantly defended their lead.

In the final minute of added time, Federico Chiesa launched a counter-attack before laying the ball in Dusan Vlahovic’s direction. Although he selfishly went to goal himself, it turned out to be a brilliant decision from the Serbian bomber who put the final nail in La Dea’s coffin with a splendid strike.

Therefore, Juventus have jumped to second place in the Serie A standings after overtaking Lazio, and they’re now leading the intriguing race for the three Champions League spots