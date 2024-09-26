Samuel Iling-Junior has expressed his gratitude to Max Allegri for helping him improve his defensive skills, something he is now benefiting from at Bologna.

Iling-Junior left Juventus this summer to join Aston Villa as part of the Bianconeri’s offer to sign Douglas Luiz.

Juventus were pleased with his progress and could have kept him, but Weston McKennie refused to be included in the Luiz deal, leading to Iling-Junior’s departure.

Now back in Serie A on loan at Bologna, Iling-Junior has made a promising start to the season.

Although primarily an attacker, he is also expected to contribute defensively, which has not been a challenge for him thanks to the training he received at Juventus.

He credits Allegri with helping him develop his defensive abilities during his time with the Bianconeri.

The Englishman said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I have to thank Allegri a lot, he helped me a lot to understand the defensive phase.”

Juve FC Says

Iling Junior is one youngster we should have kept because he was developing fast, but there is a good chance he may have struggled under Thiago Motta.