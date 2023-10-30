Last week, Juventus announced the departure of the club’s Chief Scout Matteo Tognozzi in an official statement thanking the latter for his six years of service.

The Italian will now assert the role of sporting director at Spanish club Granada.

During his time in Turin, Tognozzi proved to be excellent at poaching some of the best talents in Europe and luring them to Vinovo.

IlBianconero recalled the best five coups from Tognozzi during his time at Juventus.

The list begins with Enzo Barrenechea who lands in fifth place. The source argues that a serious injury halted the midfielder’s progress, but he remains a brilliant signing for the club.

The 22-year-old is currently one of three Juventus youngsters on loan at Frosinone.

In fourth place, we find Dean Huijsen. Tognozzi managed to overcome competition from Real Madrid and Barcelona to sign the defender from Malaga.

At the tender age of 18, the Dutchman made his Serie A debut last week against Milan at San Siro.

Despite his lack of playing time, Samuel Iling-Junior remains a fabulous prospect. The English winger is in third place.

In the runner-up spot, we find Matias Soulé who has been sensational since joining Frosinone on loan. The Argentine winger already has five Serie A goals to his name this season.

Nevertheless, the source opts for teenage sensation Kenan Yildiz as the ultimate jewel picked up by Tognozzi.

The 18-year-old Turk signed for Juventus in 2022 and has already become a member of the first team, gaining the faith of Max Allegri.