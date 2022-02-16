“I’ll ask him to buy me dinner” – Del Piero gives approval for Vlahovic’s celebration

After opening his goal-scoring account at Juventus, Dusan Vlahovic opted for an all-too-familiar celebration.

The Serbian pulled his tongue out, reenacting a celebration that is associated with a certain Bianconeri legend.

Of course, we’re talking about the iconic Alessandro Del Piero.

The 2006 World Cup winner has been impressed by the club’s January signing who only needed 13 minutes to break his duck in Turin.

Thus, the ever-so-classy Italian has been heaping words of praise on the former Fiorentina man.

When the topic of the tongue celebration was brought up, Del Piero appeared to be giving his blessing for Vlahovic.

“It was a nice dive into the past. I’ll ask him to buy me dinner and I’ll take you all with us so we make him pay more,” joked the Juventus legend during his appearance on Sky Sport via Calciomercato.

“He got off to a great start,” added the retired star in a more serious tone.

It’s always pleasant to see the Bianconeri’s icons interacting with today’s stars, even if they don’t hold official posts at the club.

It is this type of classy acts that defines the great atmosphere within the Juventus locker room which has often been described as a family-like ambience.